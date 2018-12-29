Florida sheriff makes changes after Parkland school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The sheriff of a Florida county where a gunman killed 17 students and staff at a high school has outlined steps his agency has taken in response to the Feb. 14 massacre.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel sent a letter Wednesday to the state commission investigating the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that in the letter, Israel said all deputies completed an additional eight hours of active-shooter training, and all school deputies attended a week of similar training, and received carbines to give them more firepower.

The sheriff’s office also created a Threat Assessment Unit, headed by a former New York Police Department inspector, and an internal committee that will address the commission’s ultimate findings and recommendations.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/