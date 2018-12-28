Quantcast
Police killing suspect was fleeing to Mexico, sheriff says

Posted on 12/28/2018 by AP News

Law enforcement and family members of slain Newman Police officer Ronil Singh listen to Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, center, talk about the arrest of suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga and others during a press conference at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Modesto, Calif. Perez Arriaga is accused of killing Cpl. Singh of the tiny Newman Police Department on Wednesday after being stopped on suspicion of drunken driving. (Joan Barnett Lee/The Modesto Bee via AP)
SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say the man suspected of gunning down a California policeman has been arrested while preparing to flee to his native Mexico.

A two-day statewide manhunt ended Friday with the arrest of Gustavo Perez Arriaga at a Bakersfield, California, home. He’s expected to be charged with killing Cpl. Ronil Singh, a 33-year-old Newman police officer who was shot after stopping a suspected drunken driver in the tiny San Joaquin Valley town.

The case inflamed the debate over immigration because authorities say Perez Arriaga had crossed into the U.S. illegally.

At a news conference, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson argued that the slaying could have been prevented if California’s sanctuary law hadn’t prevented local authorities from reporting Perez Arriaga — who had gang affiliations — to immigration officials after two previous DUI arrests.

But a spokesman for Gov. Jerry Brown says the law permits sharing information on dangerous gang members with federal authorities.

