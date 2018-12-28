Police killing suspect was fleeing to Mexico, sheriff says

Authorities say the man suspected of gunning down a… Enlarge

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say the man suspected of gunning down a California policeman has been arrested while preparing to flee to his native Mexico.

A two-day statewide manhunt ended Friday with the arrest of Gustavo Perez Arriaga at a Bakersfield, California, home. He’s expected to be charged with killing Cpl. Ronil Singh, a 33-year-old Newman police officer who was shot after stopping a suspected drunken driver in the tiny San Joaquin Valley town.

The case inflamed the debate over immigration because authorities say Perez Arriaga had crossed into the U.S. illegally.

At a news conference, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson argued that the slaying could have been prevented if California’s sanctuary law hadn’t prevented local authorities from reporting Perez Arriaga — who had gang affiliations — to immigration officials after two previous DUI arrests.

But a spokesman for Gov. Jerry Brown says the law permits sharing information on dangerous gang members with federal authorities.