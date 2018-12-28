Quantcast
Wild weather Water rescues in South, heavy snow in Midwest

Posted on 12/28/2018 by AP News

Tyler Winkka shovels the roof of the Fusion dance studio Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Bemidji, Minn. Post-holiday travelers were finding driving difficult as a winter storm dumped heavy snow and whipped up gusty winds across parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota on Thursday. (John Enger/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Intense rains across the Deep South and heavy snow in…

Storms bringing intense rains to the Deep South and heavy snow in the Upper Midwest are making a mess of things all over.

The powerful winter storm that’s prompting blizzard warnings Friday across much of the Dakotas and part of Minnesota is blamed for at least three fatal crashes.

Authorities in Minnesota say a 47-year-old woman on a bus was killed and nine others were injured when the bus collided with an SUV on Thursday.

Another storm is causing flood watches and warnings for much of the South from Louisiana into southwest Virginia.

That same system already has dumped large amounts rain in Louisiana and Mississippi, sweeping away cars and forcing some residents to be rescued from their homes.

