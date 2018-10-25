Quantcast
help information
Clear
75.9 ° F
Full Weather

Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety

Posted on 10/25/2018 by AP News

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, Steve Robino arranges packages on a conveyor belt at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The shipment of several pipe bombs to CNN and several prominent Democrats raises fresh questions about mail safety and what measures the U.S. Postal Service and private delivery services take to prevent explosives and other illegal substances from entering into the mail. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
The wave of pipe bombs addressed to prominent Democrats…Enlarge

NEW YORK — The wave of pipe bombs addressed to prominent Democrats has raised fresh questions about the ability of the U.S. Postal Service and private delivery companies to intercept explosives and other dangerous items.

Biohazard detection, X-rays and other technologies have had some notable successes in recent years, but officials warn that the sheer volume of mail makes it impossible to catch everything.

David Chipman, a retired agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, says it’s not like going through an airport security checkpoint.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.