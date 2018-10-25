Man accused of repeated sex assaults gets life sentence

SAN ANTONIO — A judge has handed down five life sentences to a Texas man who admitted sexually assaulting his adopted daughter for 15 years and fathering three of her children.

The San Antonio Express News reports that Eusebio Castillo pleaded guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault for the abuse, which began when the girl was 9. His wife, Laura Castillo, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the couple adopted the girl, who was a relative, and forced her into group sex. Prosecutors say the victim gave birth to three children, who were raised to believe the Castillos were their parents.

During sentencing Tuesday, Judge Joey Contreras told Eusebio Castillo his actions were “unforgivable.”