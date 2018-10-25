Task force preparing to investigate Detroit funeral home

A police task force is preparing to investigate a… Enlarge

DETROIT — A police task force is preparing to investigate a Detroit funeral home where 36 fetuses where found in boxes and 27 others in freezers.

Police Chief James Craig says Thursday that the task force will include his officers, state police and the FBI. On Monday, it will start looking into operations at the Perry Funeral Home , where the fetuses were found Friday.

Meanwhile, Detroit police are continuing to investigate the defunct Cantrell Funeral Home where the remains of 10 fetuses and one infant were discovered in a ceiling Oct. 12. The state shut down Cantrell in April after finding 21 improperly stored bodies.

The investigations could focus on improper storage of remains and fraud.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from the Perry Funeral Home attorney.