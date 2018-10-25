Even in high-interest election year, top races go unopposed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Even in a year being portrayed as the most important midterm race in a generation, races for some of the most important positions in states across the country aren’t even contests.

Democrats in red states and Republicans in blue states are failing to field viable candidates for a number of statewide offices and congressional seats, and in some cases they won’t even have candidates on the ballot for powerful offices such as attorney general.

One Republican candidate in heavily Democratic Rhode Island told supporters not to donate to his campaign: he has little chance of winning. In Connecticut, a Republican congressional candidate disappeared from his campaign against an incumbent Democrat.

South Carolina Democrats sent out a robo-call asking for people to run, but still struggled to find candidates.