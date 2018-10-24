Quantcast
Chevron agrees to $160 million upgrade, fines to end probe

Posted on 10/24/2018 by AP News

FILE - This March 9, 2010, file photo shows a tanker truck passing the Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, Calif. Federal officials say Chevron Corp. has agreed to pay a nearly $3 million fine and spend $160 million on environmental improvements and upgrading oil refineries to resolve allegations the company violated pollution laws. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the agreement Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Federal officials say Chevron Corp. has agreed to pay a…Enlarge

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal officials say Chevron Corp. has agreed to pay a nearly $3 million fine and spend $160 million on environmental improvements and upgrading oil refineries to resolve allegations the company violated pollution laws.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the agreement Wednesday.

The San Ramon, California-based based company agreed to spend $150 million upgrading refineries throughout the country. The settlement also calls for it to spend $10 million on environmental projects in four states with malfunctioning refineries: California, Mississippi, Utah and Hawaii.

DOJ said the $2.95 million fine will resolve several regulatory investigations, including the 2013 explosion and fire in Pascagoula, Mississippi, that killed a Chevron worker and a 2012 fire at its Richmond, California, facility that prompted 14,000 residents to be evacuated.

Chevron officials didn’t immediately return phone and email inquiries.

