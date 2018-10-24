The Latest Utah shooter said he manipulated women

Quantcast
Police gather near the South Medical Tower on the University of Utah campus during a search for a man they say shot and killed a University of Utah student outside of a dormitory on campus, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Salt Lake City. The female student's body was found in a car near the medical towers, University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin said. The man they are searching for and the student had "a previous relationship," Wahlin said.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a University of Utah student (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A recording of a past parole hearing reveals that a sex offender who killed a University of Utah student he briefly dated said he was a womanizer who manipulated women to get what he wanted.

Melvin Rowland said during the hearing in 2012 that he manipulated every woman he met in person or online. He said he was attracted to teenage girls and vulnerable women.

His comments are contained in a recording of the hearing released Wednesday by Utah authorities.

Rowland fatally shot 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey on Monday night on the university campus and then killed himself in a church as officers closed in.

McCluskey’s mother says her daughter broke off the month-long relationship with the 37-year-old Rowland when she learned Rowland had lied about his name, age and criminal history.

___

3:34 a.m.

Authorities say the man accused of killing a University of Utah student he had dated was a sex offender and his victim reported him to police.

Investigators had been working to build a case against Melvin Rowland after receiving the report from 21-year-old senior Lauren McCluskey, of Pullman, Washington.

Police say Rowland killed McCluskey Monday night. He later killed himself when police tracked him down.

McCluskey’s mother said her daughter had dated Rowland for about a month but ended the relationship when she learned he had lied about his age, name and criminal history.

According to court records, Rowland spent nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to trying to lure an underage girl online and attempted sex abuse charges, according to court records.

