Woman who created green bean casserole has died at 92

HADDONFIELD, N.J. — The woman who created a Thanksgiving staple — the green bean casserole — has died at age 92.

Dorcas Reilly died on Oct. 15 and her family will celebrate her life on Saturday in the town where she lived, Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Reilly was a Campbell Soup kitchen supervisor in 1955 when she combined green beans and cream of mushroom soup, topped with crunchy fried onions, for an Associated Press feature. It is the most popular recipe ever to come out of the corporate kitchen at Campbell Soup.

In a 2005 AP interview marking the recipe’s 50th anniversary, Reilly didn’t remember having a hand in it. She said the dish was among hundreds she helped create including tomato soup meatloaf, a tuna noodle casserole and Sloppy Joe-like “souperburgers.