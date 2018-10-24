The Latest Winning ticket sold for $1.6B Mega Millions

The winning numbers have been drawn for the record $1.6… Enlarge

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Latest on the Mega Millions lottery jackpot (all times local):

4:00 a.m.

Lottery officials say someone has won the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Mega Millions officials say a ticket purchased in South Carolina matches all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. The massive jackpot is the world’s largest ever lottery grand prize.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. No details on where the winning ticket was sold were immediately available.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

The lucky player overcame miserable odds. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

10 p.m.

