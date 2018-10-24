Records Delaware man killed grandma to be alone, get high

MILLSBORO, Del. — Court records say a Delaware man told police he strangled his 69-year-old grandmother because he saw an opportunity to be alone and get high.

The News Journal of Delaware reports 30-year-old George A. Bailey III was charged Monday with first-degree murder. Court records say police found Lorraine Bradley dead Saturday, more than a week after she died. She was found fully-clothed, lying face down on a bed with her purse.

An autopsy determined she was strangled. Police then questioned Bailey, who had been living with Bradley since he was released from jail for theft. He told police they were heading to a probation check-in when Bradley tripped and he strangled her. He said he saw a chance to be alone and get high.

It’s unclear if Bailey has a lawyer.

