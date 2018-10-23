Sheriff feels ’outpouring of support’ in missing girl case

A Wisconsin sheriff says he’s overwhelmed by the… Enlarge

BARRON, Wis. — A Wisconsin sheriff thanked volunteer searchers who helped canvass the area surrounding the home of a 13-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted and whose parents were killed.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a Facebook post Tuesday he was overwhelmed by the “outpouring of hope and support” as up to 2,000 people turned up to help search for clues that might lead to Jayme Closs.

Fitzgerald said some items found by searchers were being assessed, but none seemed to be linked to her disappearance as of Tuesday evening.

Jayme has been missing since deputies responding to a 911 call on Oct. 15 found the door to her family’s home near Barron kicked in and her parents, James and Denise Closs, dead inside. They had been shot.