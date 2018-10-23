Former Alabama man charged with supporting al-Qaida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal prosecutors have charged a former Alabama resident with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and helping others to do the same.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that Alaa Mohd Abusaad was charged Tuesday in Birmingham. Authorities say Abusaad told an undercover FBI employee posing as an al-Qaida supporter how to send money to the organization and its fighters.

The news release says Abusaad told the undercover employee how to send money in a manner that would avoid detection by law enforcement, such as using fake names and addresses when conducting money transfers.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.