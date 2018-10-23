Austin boil-water notice could last weeks, official says

Nearly 900,000 people in Texas’ capital may have to… Enlarge

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly 900,000 people in Texas’ capital may have to boil their tap water for two weeks as officials struggle to treat a water supply filled with silt, mud and debris after heavy rains and flooding.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Travis County Chief Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Carter told a commissioners court meeting Tuesday that 888,000 people may have to wait 10-14 days for the system to settle.

On Monday, the city told 1 million-plus residents to boil water for drinking, cooking and ice. Austin Water warned that insufficiently treated water could contain bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

Officials are also urging drastic water-use reductions, banning outdoor watering and using water for businesses such as commercial car washes.

Many stores have sold out of bottled water and restaurants have begun closing.

