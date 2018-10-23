Quantcast
Austin boil-water notice could last weeks, official says

Posted on 10/23/2018 by AP News

Empty shelves where water was sold at the H-E-B in Austin, Texas on Monday, October 22, 2018. The city of Austin’s water utility told all residents early Monday to boil water before using until the city’s water treatment system is stabilized. Austin Water customers, which include residents in Austin, Rollingwood and West Lake Hills, need to boil water before drinking it, cooking with it or using it for ice until further notice, city officials said. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Nearly 900,000 people in Texas’ capital may have to…Enlarge

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly 900,000 people in Texas’ capital may have to boil their tap water for two weeks as officials struggle to treat a water supply filled with silt, mud and debris after heavy rains and flooding.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Travis County Chief Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Carter told a commissioners court meeting Tuesday that 888,000 people may have to wait 10-14 days for the system to settle.

On Monday, the city told 1 million-plus residents to boil water for drinking, cooking and ice. Austin Water warned that insufficiently treated water could contain bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

Officials are also urging drastic water-use reductions, banning outdoor watering and using water for businesses such as commercial car washes.

Many stores have sold out of bottled water and restaurants have begun closing.

___

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

