UN humanitarian chief 8.4 million Yemenis need urgent aid

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. humanitarian chief says the conflict in Yemen has left 8.4 million people dependent on emergency food assistance and 75 percent of its 22 million people requiring aid, in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Mark Lowcock warns in an analysis to be the subject of a briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday that humanitarian officials “estimate that 3.5 million to 4 million more people could become severely food insecure in the months ahead.”

The analysis was obtained late Monday by The Associated Press.

Lowcock also says 3 million Yemenis are malnourished, including 1.1 million pregnant women “and more than 400,000 severely acutely malnourished children.”

He says that in a worst case scenario, with current trends continuing, food needs could increase “by as much as 62 percent.”