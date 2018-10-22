In chaotic era, conference aims to amplify 1st Amendment

PITTSBURGH — Top journalists, scholars and government officials past and present gathered in Pittsburgh to emphasize the First Amendment’s continuing importance in American society.

They say that in an era of increasing chaos and polarization, the amendment — which guarantees the rights of free speech, freedom of religion and assembly — couldn’t be more crucial in today’s United States.

The two-day conference at Duquesne University is discussing American freedoms at a time when many believe they’re under threat both nationally and from forces abroad.

Speakers include top editors of The New York Times and The Washington Post, a former CIA director and a former Homeland Security director, and the solicitor general of the United States.