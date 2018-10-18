The Latest Judges weigh state court’s power over Trump

NEW YORK — The Latest on a former “Apprentice” contestant’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump (all times local):

4 p.m.

Appeals court judges weighing President Donald Trump’s bid to shut down a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation suit against him are asking a hypothetical question: Could a New York court order the president to jail if he were to buck an order in the case?

The question came up — but wasn’t definitively answered — as lawyers for Trump and ex-contestant Summer Zervos argued Thursday in a New York court.

Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz said the hypothetical scenario illustrated his argument that a sitting president can’t be sued in a state court over non-official conduct.

Zervos attorney Mariann Wang (WAHNG’) said it’s unlikely the hypothetical would ever happen and the case should proceed.

Zervos sued Trump for calling her a liar after she accused him of unwanted kissing and groping.

___

11:45 a.m.

