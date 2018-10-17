13 years later, guilty plea in post-Katrina racial shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A man has pleaded guilty in New Orleans to firing a shotgun at three black men in an act of racially motivated violence following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Roland Bourgeois (BOOH’-jwah) had been indicted in federal court in 2010. But his legal proceedings dragged on for years with a series of delays and hearings related to his physical and mental health.

Bourgeois pleaded guilty Wednesday to amended charges in a bill of information: interfering with the victim’s rights because of their race and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

Prosecutors said Bourgeois fired a shotgun at three black men, wounding one seriously, after he and others discussed shooting black people and defending the Algiers Point neighborhood of New Orleans from “outsiders” after the storm.