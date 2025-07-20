England dominates US in lightning-delayed rugby match View Photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The United States brought the lightning and England created all the flash as it completed its Americas tour by cruising to a 40-5 win on Saturday.

England’s first game in the U.S. in 24 years was delayed for an hour by lightning in the area, and for another 40 minutes during the first half.

It didn’t help the Eagles as England, depleted of its British and Irish Lions touring Australia, racked up six tries and its biggest win over the U.S. in six years.

After wins in Argentina by 35-12 and 22-17, England extended its longest winning streak to seven matches under coach Steve Borthwick.

While U.S. flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck was in the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on, England drove hooker Curtis Langdon over the try-line and arrowed center Luke Northmore between the posts.

Around the delay in the first half, England had two tries ruled out before wing Cadan Murley cut inside three defenders to score on halftime for 19-0.

England’s desire to play at pace was hit and miss. Scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet finished a counterattack from halfway featuring Northmore, and his replacement Harry Randall finished a great break engineered by Ben Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, back after a two-game suspension.

Replacement hooker Gabriel Oghre, one of six new caps, scored England’s sixth and last try on debut.

The U.S. grabbed a late consolation try off a lineout finished by replacement hooker Shilo Klein.

