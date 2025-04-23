Edmunds: Five used luxury EVs you can get for cheap View Photo

Just about every premium brand sells at least one luxury electric vehicle, and some offer several choices. But new luxury EVs are expensive, and many have prices starting around six figures. If that’s beyond your budget, consider buying a used model. You could save tens of thousands of dollars versus buying new.

To help you with your search, the experts at Edmunds have rounded up five luxury EVs that are significantly more affordable on the used market. We included the average pricing of 2022 models because there should be plenty of them thanks to lease returns, and pricing is usually much lower.

Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is a compact sedan with a lifted suspension and hatchback-style trunk. The sporty EV was introduced in 2021 by EV startup Polestar, an offshoot of Volvo. If you want something distinctive, the Polestar 2 delivers because it’s built by a relatively unknown brand and sports a distinctive design. Bargain shoppers will like its low used prices. If you’re considering one, find out if there is a service center near you.

Tip: Aim for a 2022 model, the first year for the single-motor version. These models are more affordable and offer more range than a dual-motor. If you prefer exhilarating acceleration, though, get a dual-motor model. Whichever Polestar 2 you get, its sharp handling will make your drive more enjoyable.

Average 2022 pricing: about $26,000

Audi Q8 E-tron

Debuting in 2019, the E-tron is one of the longest-running electric luxury SUVs, making used models easy to find. The E-tron is a sleek and sophisticated two-row SUV that’s spacious and comfortable. It also boasts smooth and effortless acceleration. In 2024, Audi renamed it the Q8 E-tron and made some significant improvements. The biggest drawback of earlier models is the sub-250-mile driving range.

Tip: Try to get a 2020 or newer model because the estimated driving range for 2019 was the lowest, just above 200 miles. To save money, opt for the Premium and Premium Plus trims. If you like sporty coupe-like styling, keep an eye out for the Sportback models.

Average 2022 pricing: about $34,000

BMW iX

Some used iXs can be a little pricey, but they’re still a bargain when you consider base models were about $90K when new. We highly recommend the iX over most electric luxury SUVs as long as you don’t mind its polarizing front-end design. Launched for the 2022 model year, the iX only offers five-passenger seating, but it’s spacious and has a large cargo area. The BMW also provides over 300 miles of range, has robust acceleration, and touts a bold interior design.

Tip: Besides the M60 performance model, your only choice is the xDrive50 model, which, when new, offered several optional packages and stand-alone features. So make sure to look up what features the model you’re considering has to get the ones you want.

Average 2022 pricing: about $52,000

Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan

Used EQS sedans are some of the best used luxury EV bargains. You can find models from 2022, the year it was launched, for under $50K. That’s a huge discount from the original $100,000-plus price. The EQS is also an excellent EV. The big Mercedes has consistently been one of Edmunds’ best electric sedans since it debuted thanks to its long driving range, impressive tech features and very comfortable ride.

Tip: If you want range over power, aim for the single-motor 450+ model. But if you want all-wheel drive or prefer power over range, get a dual-motor model such as the 450 4Matic or the more powerful 580 4Matic.

Average 2022 pricing: about $53,000

Tesla Model X

Famous for its falcon-wing doors, the Model X is one of the original electric luxury SUVs. Finding a used model shouldn’t be hard because the Tesla was introduced in 2016. The Model X is the largest SUV on this list and the only one that offers three rows of seating. Tesla’s regular over-the-air updates keep its software up to date, and as with most Teslas, it’s quick and agile, especially for a large SUV.

Tip: Consider 2021 models and newer because Tesla gave the Model X significant interior updates in 2021 and introduced the 1,020-horsepower Plaid model. Also, certain pre-2021 versions have low range, and some could be approaching the end of their battery warranty.

Average 2022 pricing: about $59,000

Edmunds Says

You can get deep discounts on slightly used luxury EVs. And if you’re worried about a costly battery replacement, keep in mind that EVs have at least an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty. Some companies offer even longer coverage.

