Small plane crashes in Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — A small plane traveling from Iowa to Minnesota crashed Saturday in a residential area of a Minneapolis suburb, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Officials did not immediately provide any information about possible deaths or injuries related to the crash in Brooklyn Park.

Nor was it immediately known how many people were on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The agency said the single-engine SOCATA TBM7 plane departed from the Des Moines International Airport with a destination of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, located in another Minneapolis suburb.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.