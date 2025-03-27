Takeaways on AP’s report on intense new US airstrike campaign targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Takeaways on AP’s report on intense new US airstrike campaign targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels View Photo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Trump administration promised a tougher stance against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and its new airstrike campaign appears to be more intense and more extensive, according to an Associated Press review of the operation.

The strikes against the Iran-backed rebels began March 15 and continue.

Here’s what to know about the campaign.

How are the strikes different from those conducted previously?

The new strikes are more intense over a far shorter period of time than those launched by the Biden administration. The U.S.-based Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, known as ACLED, has reported 56 events involving American strikes between March 15 and March 21.

The campaign has also seen the highest number of events in a week since the American bombing campaign began on Yemen during the Israel-Hamas war.

A larger number of strikes is to be expected. The Trump administration is allowing Mideast-based U.S. forces to launch offensive strikes at will, rather than having the White House sign off on each attack as under President Joe Biden.

The overall death toll from the attacks is 57, according to the Houthis. That figure is just over half of the 106 people the Houthis’ secretive leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, claimed that the U.S. and U.K. had killed in strikes during all of 2024.

U.S. national security adviser, Mike Waltz, has claimed key members of Houthi leadership, including their “head missileer,” have been killed. The Houthis have not acknowledged any losses in their leadership.

Why is the U.S. launching these strikes?

President Donald Trump’s campaign comes after the Houthis’ threatened to resume attacking “any Israeli vessel” over the country’s refusal to allow aid into the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two and killing four sailors during their campaign targeting ships from November 2023, weeks after the war in Gaza began, until January of this year. Trump has said restoring the flow of commercial shipping through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting them is a priority.

Why are activists concerned about these strikes?

During the Biden administration, the U.S. military’s Central Command, which oversees Mideast operations, offered details to the public on most strikes conducted during the campaign. Those details often included the target struck and the reason. Since the start of the new campaign, however, there’s been no similar breakdowns released by Central Command.

The U.K.-based group Airwars believes it is likely that at least five U.S. strikes hurt or killed civilians, based off of videos and photos from the site, Houthi statements and other details. The U.S. military has not acknowledged any civilian casualties since the strikes began over a week ago.

It declined to answer questions regarding possible civilian casualties, but said the “Houthis continue to communicate lies and disinformation.”

What comes next for the campaign and Yemen?

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group is to transit into the Middle East. It will back up the USS Harry S. Truman, which is already in the Red Sea. That likely will give the American military two places to launch aircrafts as it hasn’t immediately appeared that any strikes came from bases in other Mideast nations — where public sentiment remains strongly with the Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP showed three B-2s parked Wednesday at Camp Thunder Cove in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, stealth bombers that again could be used in Yemen to devastating effect.

But bombing alone may not be enough to stop the Houthis, who experts say have proved resilient.

The Houthis broadly maintain control over the capital of Sanaa and the country’s northwest. Yemen’s exiled government is part of a fractious group that for now appears unable to wrest any control back from the rebels. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which declared war on the Houthis 10 years ago, don’t appear likely to reenter the conflict as well as they pursue peace talks with the rebels.

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press