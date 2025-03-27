Child slips through fencing at White House and is intercepted by Secret Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — A child slipped through fencing outside the White House on Wednesday and was intercepted by Secret Service officers.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the young trespasser squeezed through the fence on the North Lawn around 6:30 p.m., about an hour after President Donald Trump announced planned auto tariffs from the Oval Office.

“Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident,” Guglielmi said in a social media post.

Video posted on social media shows an armed officer carrying a young child wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt across the lawn before handing off the child to another officer.

Such intrusions have happened before. In April 2023, a toddler squeezed through the metal fencing, also on the North Lawn, and was later reunited with his parents, who were briefly questioned.

By ASHLEY THOMAS

Associated Press