How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 3/25/2025
Wall Street followed up one of its best days of the last year with a quiet performance.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Tuesday after jumping 1.8% Monday on hopes that President Donald Trump’s tariffs may not be as sweeping as feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged barely higher, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5%.
Trump Media & Technology Group jumped to one of the market’s bigger gains after announcing a deal to offer “America First” investment funds. But signs are piling up that Trump’s tariffs are making U.S. consumers more worried about the economy’s future.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 9.08 points, or 0.2%, to 5,776.65.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.18 points, or less than 0.1%, to 42,587.50.
The Nasdaq composite rose 83.26 points, or 0.5%, to 18,271.86.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14 points, or 0.7%, to 2,095.38.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 109.09 points, or 1.9%.
The Dow is up 602.15 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 487.80 points, or 2.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 38.40 points, or 1.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 104.98 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow is up 43.28 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,038.94 points, or 5.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 134.78 points, or 6%.
The Associated Press