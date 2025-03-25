The Latest: Officials to hold Senate briefing on national security threats View Photo

The Trump administration’s top intelligence officials face Congress for back-to-back hearings this week to testify about the threats facing the United States and what the government is doing to counter them. The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. ET.

The hearing comes a day after The Atlantic magazine reported that top national security officials for Trump, including his defense secretary, texted war plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen to a group chat that included the magazine’s editor-in-chief in a secure messaging app.

Here’s the Latest:

Faculty and teacher groups sue over Trump administration cuts at Columbia University

The federal lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in New York by the American Association of University Professors and the American Federation of Teachers, which represent members of Columbia’s faculty. The groups allege the Trump administration violated free speech laws and federal procedures when it cut $400 million in funding for Columbia over allegations of antisemitism tied to pro-Palestinian protests.

Tolerating that at Columbia risks turning other colleges into “servile arms of the government, advancing only the political preferences of the latest president in order to secure federal funding,” the lawsuit says.

The Education Department did not immediately comment.

Columbia on Friday agreed to several demands from the administration as a condition for restoring its federal funding. It put its Middle East studies department under new supervision and overhauled its rules for protests and student discipline, measures that the suit calls an unprecedented intrusion on the school’s autonomy.

Trump’s national security officials used Signal to coordinate plans for airstrikes. What is Signal?

The Atlantic editor-in-chief’s account of being added to a Signal group chat of U.S. national security officials coordinating plans for airstrikes has raised questions about how highly sensitive information is supposed to be handled.

The National Security Council has since said the text chain “appears to be authentic” and that it is looking into how a journalist’s number was added to the chain.

Signal is an app that can be used for direct messaging and group chats as well as phone and video calls.

Signal uses end-to-end encryption for its messaging and calling services that prevents any third-party from viewing conversation content or listening in on calls.

White House rejects report that officials texted war plans to group that included journalist

In a social media post, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said “war plans” were not discussed and that no classified material was sent to the thread.

She said the counsel’s office has provided guidance on different platforms that Trump’s top officials can use to communicate “safely and efficiently.”

Leavitt reiterated that the National Security Council is looking into how a telephone number for Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief, was added to the thread.

She said U.S. military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were successful, “terrorists were killed and that’s what matters most to President Trump.”

International students weigh new risks of pursuing higher education in the US under Trump

Since plunging during the COVID-19 pandemic, international student enrollment in the U.S. has been rebounding — a relief to American universities that count on their tuition payments. Two months into the new Trump administration, educators fear that could soon change.

Unnerved by efforts to deport students over political views, students from other countries already in the U.S. have felt new pressure to watch what they say.

Educators worry it’s a balancing act that will turn off foreign students. As the U.S. government takes a harder line on immigration, cuts federal research funding and begins policing campus activism, students are left to wonder if they’ll be able to get visas, travel freely, pursue research or even express an opinion.

Some students are waiting to see how policy changes will play out, while others already have deferred admission offers for fall 2025, he said. Student social networks are active, and news about immigration-related developments in America — like a Republican proposal to prevent Chinese students from studying in the U.S. — spreads quickly.

Senate Intelligence Committee chairman says he hopes to keep hearing focused on worldwide threats

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas says the news that several top Trump national security officials texted war plans in a group chat that included a journalist on a secure messaging app will come up.

But Cotton said on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that he’d like to keep the focus on the subject for the hearing, which is threats facing the United States and what the government is doing to counter them.

FBI Director Kash Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, are among the officials set to appear on Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee and Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee.

Transgender Americans aim to block Trump’s passport policy change

When Ash Lazarus Orr went to renew his passport in early January, the transgender organizer figured it would be relatively routine.

But more than two months on, Orr is waiting to get a new passport with a name change and a sex designation reflecting who he is. The delay has prevented him from traveling overseas to receive gender-affirming care this month in Ireland since he refuses to get a passport that lists an “inaccurate sex designation.”

Orr blames the delay on President Donald Trump, who on the day he took office issued an executive order banning the use of the “X” marker as well as the changing of gender markers.

“This is preventing me from having an accurate identification and the freedom to move about the country as well as internationally,” said Orr, who is among seven plaintiffs — five transgender Americans and two nonbinary plaintiffs — who have sued the Trump administration in federal court over the policy.

Come back or move on? Fired federal workers face choices now that a judge wants them rehired

Whether to return to the federal workforce is a decision confronting thousands of fired employees after two judges this month found legal problems with how Trump is carrying out a dramatic downsizing of the U.S. government. One ruling by a California federal judge would reinstate 16,000 probationary employees.

On Monday, the Trump administration sought to stop giving fired workers any choice by asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the rehiring orders. It was not clear how quickly the nation’s high court could rule on the emergency appeal, which argued that U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who was appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton, went beyond his legal authority.

Although it is unknown how many federal workers are taking up the offers to return to work, some employees have already decided to move on, fearing more reductions down the road.

Others who were asked to return were immediately put on administrative leave, with full pay and benefits, or offered early retirement. For those who chose to return, some say the decision came down to their dedication to the work and a belief that what they do is important.

Trump’s schedule for Tuesday

Trump and Vance are scheduled to have lunch in the White House private dining room at 12:30 p.m. ET, according to the White House. Later, Trump is expected to sign executive orders at 2 p.m. ET.

Intelligence officials to brief Senate on national security threats facing the United States

The Trump administration’s top intelligence officials face Congress for back-to-back hearings this week, their first opportunity since being sworn in to testify about the threats facing the United States and what the government is doing to counter them.

FBI Director Kash Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, are among the witnesses who will appear on Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee and on Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee.

Tuesday’s hearing will take place one day after news broke that several top national security officials in the Trump administration, including Ratcliffe and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, texted war plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen to a group chat in a secure messaging app that included the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic.

The annual hearings on worldwide threats will offer a glimpse of the Trump administration’s reorienting of priorities, which officials across agencies have described as countering the scourge of fentanyl and fighting violent crime, human trafficking and illegal immigration.

Trump administration invokes state secrets privilege in case over deportations under wartime law

The Trump administration on Monday invoked a “state secrets privilege” and refused to give a federal judge any additional information about the deportation of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under an 18th-century wartime law — a case that has become a flashpoint amid escalating tension with the federal courts.

The declaration comes as U.S. District Judge James Boasberg weighs whether the government defied his order to turn around planes carrying migrants after he blocked deportations of people alleged to be gang members without due process.

Boasberg, the chief judge of the federal district court in Washington, has asked for details about when the planes landed and who was on board, information that the Trump administration asserts would harm “diplomatic and national security concerns.”

Government attorneys also asked an appeals court on Monday to lift Boasberg’s order and allow deportations to continue, a push that appeared to divide the judges.

