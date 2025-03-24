How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/24/2025

Stocks closed broadly higher as Wall Street navigates through the uncertainty of a trade war.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.8% Monday. It is coming off its first winning week after a four-week losing streak. More than 80% of stocks within the S&P 500 notched gains and nearly every sector within the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.3%.

Stocks have been riding waves of hope and worry as tariffs are announced, then either implemented or pulled. Wall Street remains focused on how tariffs could eventually impact inflation, consumer spending and economic growth.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 100.01 points, or 1.8%, to 5,767.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 597.97 points, or 1.4%, to 42,583.32.

The Nasdaq composite rose 404.54 points, or 2.3%, to 18,188.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 52.39 points, or 2.5%, to 2,109.38.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 114.06 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 39.10 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,122.20 points, or 5.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 120.78 points, or 5.4%.

The Associated Press