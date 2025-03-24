Authorities in Alaska search for a plane carrying 3 people that was reported overdue

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were searching Monday for a plane carrying three people that was reported overdue.

Few details had been released by Alaska State Troopers concerning the Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser, but the agency said a search was underway. An email seeking further comment was not immediately returned.

Troopers said they received a report late Sunday that the plane was overdue. It listed suspected locations as Tustumena Lake and the Kenai Mountains, east of Homer. The 60,000-acre (24,200-hectare) Tustumena Lake has been described by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as “notorious for its sudden dangerous winds.”

Homer is a Kenai Peninsula community located about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.