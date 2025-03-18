US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. The Tell by Amy Griffin, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. The House of My Mother by Shari Franke, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Brown Noise by Audible Sleep, narrated by Audible Sleep (Audible Originals)

7. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

10. Sound Therapy: Physical Endurance (285.9 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

2. You Killed Me First by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Moira Quirk, Clare Corbett, Deepa Samuel, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Steve West, Gail Shalan and Rachael Beresford (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Commuter by James Patterson and Aaron Tracy, performed by Lizzy Caplan, Richard Schiff, Thomas Lennon, James Urbaniak, Sarah Steele, Terrence Terrell, Nicolas Dromard, Wolf Williams and full cast (Audible Originals, LLC)

4. Once Upon a Crime by Brynn Kelly, performed by Chase Brown and Rebekkah Ross (Audible Originals)

5. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

6. The Ratcatcher by Anthony Khaseria, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

9. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser (Macmillan Audio)

