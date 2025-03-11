Mostly Cloudy
The late US Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas to lie in state in Houston

By AP News
U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas, who died this month just weeks into first term in Congress, was scheduled to lie in state at Houston City Hall on Tuesday in the first of several public events honoring the former Democratic lawmaker and mayor.

Turner, 70, died on March 5, hours after attending President Donald Trump’s address to Congress in Washington. His family said he died at his home following health complications.

The congressman served as Houston mayor for eight years before he was elected to the House in November to fill the seat held by longtime Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died in July.

Prior to becoming mayor, Turner served as a legislator in the Texas House of Representatives for 27 years.

Turner is also scheduled to lie in state at the Texas Capitol beginning Thursday. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet announced when a special election will be held for Turner’s seat.

By NADIA LATHAN
Associated Press

