Ministers from Japan and UK agree to promote free trade amid Trump tariff threats

TOKYO (AP) — Economy and foreign ministers of Japan and Britain agreed Friday to promote free and open international trade at their first “two-plus-two” dialogue on economy held in Tokyo amid growing concern about U.S. President Donald Trump ‘s tariff threats.

Britain’s Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds — who joined his colleague Foreign Secretary David Lammy and their Japanese counterparts, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya — said all four ministers agreed that “it’s crucial to counter the increasing trade fragmentation that is damaging the global economy, and that we stand up for fair, rules-based international trade.”

None of them directly mentioned Trump, but the talks come amid Trump’s tariff threats against Canada, Mexico and China and their vows of retaliation.

The four ministers also confirmed that they will work closely together in discussions on the World Trade Organization, including addressing contemporary trade-related issues such as nonmarket policies and practices, as well as climate change, according to a U.K. statement.

They affirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration on WTO reforms and supporting the clean energy transition in developing countries.

The ministers emphasized the importance of developing robust international rules and norms and effectively utilizing existing tools to ensure a global level playing field.

Japan and Britain, the world’s fourth- and sixth-largest economies, have stepped up their economic cooperation in recent years.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press