Crews battle fire on 3 yachts in Miami

By AP News
MIAMI (AP) — Fire crews battled a fire on three yachts in Miami early Friday.

More than 30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a boat fire around 3:30 a.m. and found three yachts engulfed in flames, the department said in a statement. Video from WSVN-TV showed massive flames shooting from a boat.

Fire crews immediately attacked the blaze from land and water, and used foam to knock down the flames, the department said. The fire was under control, but the department said units remained on the scene Friday morning to contain fuel runoff and minimize the environmental impact of firefighting in the water.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation, the department said.

