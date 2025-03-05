Call her an audio book star. Streisand’s ‘My Name Is Barbra’ named audio book of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbra Streisand, star of stage, screen and song, has triumphed in another medium: audio books.

The Audio Publishers Association has given Streisand and her memoir “My Name is Barbra” the Audie Award for audio book of the year and for best audio memoir. Streisand herself narrated the 1,000-page book that covers her extraordinary life and career.

Other winners announced Tuesday include best work of humor to Kate McKinnon ‘s “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science,” narrated by McKinnon and Emily Lynne; Whoopi Goldberg ‘s self-narrated “Bits and Pieces” for best narration; best audio short stories to Stephen King ‘s “You Like it Darker,” narrated by Will Patton and King; and best literary fiction to Percival Everett’s “James,” narrated by Dominic Hoffman.