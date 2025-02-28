Former Virginia cop who killed shoplifting suspect sentenced to 3 years on firearm charge

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia police sergeant was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he fatally shot a man accused of stealing sunglasses from a shopping center.

Wesley Shifflett, 36, was convicted by a northern Virginia jury in October of reckless handling of a firearm in connection to the February 2023 shooting of Timothy McCree Johnson. In a split verdict, the jury acquitted Shifflett of involuntary manslaughter in Johnson’s killing.

Judge Randy Bellows in Fairfax County Circuit Court sentenced Shifflett to five years in prison and suspended two years in the felony case.

“Trust in policing is essential to community safety,” Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Friday. “When tragedies like this occur, trust can only be repaired by seeking accountability through the justice system, and failing to do so would make the work of our police force –- who are as dedicated to community safety as I am –- that much harder.”

Shifflett’s defense attorney said that he planned to appeal the case, according to NBC4.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Shifflett, then a sergeant with Fairfax County police, acted recklessly when he shot and killed Johnson after a short foot chase outside Tysons Corner Center that night. Shifflett testified that he shot Johnson in self-defense after he saw the victim reaching into his waistband after falling down during the chase.

The dimly lit bodycam video played during his trial shows Shifflett yelling “get on the ground” before firing two shots at Johnson, who was 37 at the time. After the shots were fired, Shifflett immediately shouted “stop reaching” and told other officers that he saw Johnson reaching in his waistband.

The video also shows Johnson’s dying words, saying “I wasn’t reaching for nothing. … I’m shot, and I’m bleeding.”

Melissa Johnson, the victim’s mother, said she felt a sigh of relief following Shifflett’s sentencing.

“I think it’s a testament to what you can do with faith, even if it’s just the size of the grain of a mustard seed,” she said. “It felt like a David and Goliath moment. With one smooth pebble, we took on the giant blue wall.”

By OLIVIA DIAZ

Associated Press/Report for America