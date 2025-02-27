US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “The Nightingale (deluxe ed.)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “Midnight Black” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

5. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

6. “Paranoia” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

7. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

8. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

9. “We All Live Here” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

10. “Dream State” by Eric Puchner (Doubleday)

11. “Three Days in June” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

12. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

13. “Bonded in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

14. “A Dragon of Black Glass” by James Rollins (Tor)

15. “The Night Is Defying” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Seven Things You Can’t Say About China” by Tom Cotton (Broadside)

3. “The Technological Republic” by Karp/Zamiska (Crown Currency)

4. “Dinner at Our Place” by Shiza Shahid (Harvest)

5. “Lorne” by Susan Morrison (Random House)

6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “Here Be Dragons” by Melanie Shankle (Waterbrook)

9. “The 5 Types of Wealth” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

10. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

11. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

12. “Leading Relationships” by Steve McClatchy (Wiley)

13. “Loved to Life” by Ann Voskamp (Tyndale Momentum)

14. “The Benefit of Doubt” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

15. “Just Beyond the Light” by D. Randall Blythe (Da Capo)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkle)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

5. “Solo Leveling, Vol. 11″ by Dubu/Chugong/h-goon (Ize)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

8. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

9. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

12. “Tell Me What You Did” by Carter Wilson (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Hunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

14. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “First-Time Caller” by B.K. Borison (Berkley)

_____

By The Associated Press