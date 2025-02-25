US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Sound Therapy: Bliss (396Hz) by Audible Sleep and Audio up, narrated by Scarlett Burke (Audible Originals)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Technological Republic by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska, narrated by Nicholas W. Zamiska (Random House Audio)

5. Sound Therapy: Brain Boost (285.3 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton (Audible Originals)

6. Sound Therapy: Cortisol Reduction (111 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton (Audible Originals)

7. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

8. The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

2. This Inevitable Ruin by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)

3. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. Scythe & Sparrow by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan (Slowburn)

6. The Day She Disappeared by Sam Genever, performed by Peter Noble (Audible Studios)

7. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

9. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Crash by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

By The Associated Press