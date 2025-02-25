Officials investigating a possible shooting at Ohio college say there was no shooting

NEW CONCORD, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff’s office investigating a report of a possible shooting that prompted a lockdown at Ohio’s Muskingum University determined Monday that no shooting occurred.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that many law enforcement officials were still on campus investigating.

“We ask that the public still stay away from the area at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, had posted on its website that a possible shooting had been reported and that everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice.

“We will update the campus as soon as we know more,” the school said.

The liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Columbus. It has more than 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website.