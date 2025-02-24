How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 2/24/2025

U.S. stocks drifted lower following their sharp losses from last week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Monday after flipping between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.2%.

Nvidia fell ahead of its profit report coming later this week and was the heaviest weight on the market. Berkshire Hathaway climbed after Warren Buffett’s company reported a jump in operating profits for the latest quarter, but it also hinted that it’s not seeing many stocks priced well enough to buy. Treasury yields fell ahead of coming updates on consumer confidence and inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.88 points, or 0.5%, to 5,983.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.19 points, or 0.1%, to 43,461.21.

The Nasdaq composite fell 237.08 points, or 1.2%, to 19,286.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.08 points, or 0.8%, to 2,178.27.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 101.62 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 916.99 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 23.87 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 51.89 points, or 2.3%.

The Associated Press