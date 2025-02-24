3 people die after boat sinks in New York and rescuers search for a missing person

NEW YORK (AP) — Three people died and two others were hospitalized after a boat sank in New York, sparking a search for a missing person by the U.S. Coast Guard.

One of the hospitalized people was in critical condition Monday morning, police said, a day after the speed boat took on water 5 miles (8 kilometers) southeast of Breezy Point, a neighborhood at the tip of Queens’ Rockaway peninsula.

The other victim was in stable condition.

“The Coast Guard is still searching for the missing individual,” Sydney Phoenix, a Guard spokesperson, said Monday morning in an email to The Associated Press. “We currently have an aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City and the Coast Guard Cutter Chadwick” in the area.

Coast Guard rescue crews responded to assist the boaters on Sunday. The New York police and fire departments, New Jersey State Police and the Sandy Hook Pilots also participated in the search.