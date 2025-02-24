Low-cost carrier FlyDubai sees record $611 million profit in 2024 View Photo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The low-cost carrier FlyDubai announced Monday it earned a record-breaking profit of $611 million in 2024, buoyed by higher passenger numbers and lower fuel costs.

FlyDubai had revenues of $3.5 billion through the year, as compared to $3 billion in 2023. Profits were $572 million in 2023.

The carrier flew 15.4 million passengers in 2024.

FlyDubai is the sister carrier to the long-haul airline Emirates, both based out of Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel. The two carriers have seen their profits rebound after the coronavirus pandemic halted worldwide travel.

Both airlines are owned by the government’s Investment Corporation of Dubai. The two carriers also operate code-share flights, increasing traffic on FlyDubai routes.

FlyDubai has a fleet of 88 aircraft, all Boeing 737 models. It flies to 131 destinations in 55 countries.

FlyDubai’s flights to Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport continued throughout the Israel-Hamas war as other international carriers halted their flights. It began flying the route after the United Arab Emirates diplomatically recognized Israel in 2020.