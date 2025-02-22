Hospital official says gunman killed after shots were fired at a Pennsylvania hospital

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A gunman has been killed after shots were fired Saturday at a hospital in central Pennsylvania. The extent of injuries were unclear.

Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said that no patients were injured and that the gunman is dead. The extent of any other injuries was unclear.

Law enforcement is on the premises and is managing the situation, Susan Manko, vice president of public relations for UPMC, said in an emailed statement.

The hospital asked employees who were not scheduled to work Saturday to stay home.

Families of patients arriving on site should report to the parking lot of the OSS building across the street from the hospital, Manko said.