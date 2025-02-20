The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie declines to take the stand as the defense rests

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The New Jersey man on trial in the 2022 stabbing of author Salman Rushdie declined to testify in his defense Thursday as his lawyers rested their case without calling any witnesses.

“No, I do not,” Hadi Matar, 27, said when asked by Chautauqua County Judge David Foley whether he wished to take the stand.

Earlier Thursday, prosecutors called a forensics expert as their final witness, wrapping up seven days of witness testimony, most notably from Rushdie himself.

The lawyers are scheduled to deliver closing arguments Friday, followed by jury deliberations.

Matar is on trial in Chautauqua County Court in western New York on charges of attempted murder and assault for the attack at the nearby Chautauqua Institution that left Rushdie, 77, blind in one eye and with other serious injuries.

Throughout the trial, Matar, who is from Fairview, New Jersey, was often seen taking notes and speaking with his attorneys. On several occasions while being brought in or out of the courtroom, he declared, “Free Palestine” to news cameras. But defense attorneys had declined to say whether he intended to testify.

Matar also faces trial in U.S. District Court in Buffalo on a separate federal indictment charging him with attempting to provide material support to the militant group Hezbollah.

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press