In it’s 10th episode, Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, is again spewing lava

By AP News
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea volcano began shooting lava into the air once again Wednesday on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has been erupting on and off for nearly two months since it burst to life on Dec. 23. The eruption has been taking place at the volcano’s summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No residential areas have been threatened by lava.

The latest release of molten rock began 8:22 p.m. Fountains of lava reaching 300 to 400 feet (91 to 122 meters) have spurted out of the volcano’s north vent.

This is the 10th episode of eruptive activity since Dec. 23, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Earlier episodes have lasted 13 hours to eight days, with pauses in between. Episode nine ended on the morning of Feb. 12.

People have been flocking to overlook sites inside the national park for views of the eruption.

Kilauea is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu.

By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press

