Mississippi lieutenant governor collapses on floor of Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s lieutenant governor collapsed on the floor of the state Senate Wednesday.

Video from the Senate chamber showed Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann standing at a podium at the front of the chamber when he leaned forward and then fell to the floor. Several people immediately rushed to his aid and the Senate quickly recessed.

“Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work,” spokesperson Hannah Milliet said in an emailed statement. She declined to provide any additional details.

Gov. Tate Reeves posted on the social platform X that he and his wife “are praying for Lieutenant Governor Hosemann!” State lawmakers also posted messages of support.

Just a week earlier, on Feb. 12, Hosemann had presented a $326 million tax cut package that he said would cut taxes over the next four years but said it needed to be “sustainable.” It includes reducing the state income tax and the sales tax on groceries, and also proposes raising the gasoline tax to pay for road work.