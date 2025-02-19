2 backcountry skiers killed in Oregon avalanche, authorities say View Photo

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers were killed in an avalanche in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains, authorities said Tuesday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its search and rescue unit had recovered two bodies west of Bend in Happy Valley, near Broken Top peak.

The couple had been skiing when an avalanche happened Monday at 6,700 feet (2,042 meters) on a south facing slope, the Central Oregon Avalanche Center said in a social media post.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all who loved the couple who tragically lost their lives while doing what they loved,” the post said. “As longtime residents of Central Oregon, they have touched many lives, and their legacy will continue to live on in our community.”

The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.

Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it had responded overnight to reports of people possibly buried in an avalanche in the area.

Avalanche danger in the Central Cascades is currently “considerable,” a three on a scale of zero to five, according to the Avalanche Center forecast.