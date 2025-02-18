How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/18/2025

Wall Street fluttered to a record after U.S. stock indexes drifted through a mixed day of trading.

The S&P 500 edged up by 0.2% Tuesday to finish just above its all-time closing high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was close to flat, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.

Entergy jumped to help lead the market after the electric company reported stronger profit than analysts expected. It joined a lengthening list of U.S. companies that have topped profit expectations for the end of 2024. That helped offset the first drop for Meta Platforms’ stock in 21 days. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.95 points, or 0.2%, to 6,129.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.26 points, or less than 0.1%, to 44,556.34.

The Nasdaq composite rose 14.49 points, or 0.1%, to 20,041.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.37 points, or 0.5%, to 2,290.35.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 247.95 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is up 2,012.12 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 730.47 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.20 points, or 2.7%.

The Associated Press