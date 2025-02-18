US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy, narrated by the author (Academy of Excellence – New York – Rome – Tokyo)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. MeatEater’s American History by Steven Rinella, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Sound Therapy: Cortisol Reduction (111 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton (Audible Originals)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

8. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

9. The Sirens’ Call by Chris Hayes, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Sound Therapy: Emotional Stability (285.5 Hz) by Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. This Inevitable Ruin by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)

2. Scythe & Sparrow by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan (Slowburn)

3. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

4. Nemesis by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick (Macmillan Audio)

5. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

6. Always a Bridesmaid by Erin Clark and Laura Lovely, performed by Andrew Eiden and Krystal Hammond (Audible Originals)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. The Crash by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

9. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

10. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

By The Associated Press