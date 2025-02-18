Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):

1. A Constitutional Crisis, The Daily

2. How Close Are We To to Another Pandemic, The Daily

3. MURDERED: Marcus Rutledge, Crime Junkie

4. The Demise of U.S.A.I.D. — and American Soft Power, The Daily

5. China Seems Unstoppable. Trump Thinks Otherwise., The Daily

6. Trump 2.0: Musk in the Oval Office, A Gift to Mayor Adams and a Win for Putin, The Daily

7. Under the Bay Bridge, Dateline

8. Trump at The Superbowl, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Turmoil, Air Aid to Gaza, Up First from NPR

9. What if Trump Just Ignores the Courts?, The Ezra Klein Show

10. Federal Worker Surveillance, Trump’s Team in Europe, Elon Musk And Mars, Up First from NPR

By The Associated Press