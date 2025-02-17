Stock market today: Asian benchmarks trade mostly higher as investors continue to eye Trump View Photo

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares traded mostly higher Monday as investors continued to watch economic data and policy moves from President Donald Trump, as both are likely to impact upcoming global central bank moves.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose in early trading after the Cabinet Office reported that the economy grew at a better-than-expected annual rate of 2.8% in October-December, underlined by steady exports and moderate consumption.

But the benchmark quickly fell back and then recovered to be little changed, up less than 0.1% in morning trading at 39,164.87.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the world’s fourth largest economy grew 0.7% for its third straight quarter of growth. Japan marked its fourth straight year of expansion, eking out 0.1% growth last year in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services.

In other regional markets, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6% to 8,503.70. South Korea’s Kospi surged 0.8% to 2,610.91. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.6% to 22,752.20, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% to 3,352.01.

Wall Street ended last week edging back from its all-time high after mixed profit reports from big companies, including Airbnb and Wynn Resorts.

The S&P 500 barely budged and slipped by less than 0.1%, a day after rallying within 0.1% of its record set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 165 points, or 0.4%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

The S&P 500 still closed out its first winning week in the last three thanks in part to reports showing companies made even fatter profits at the end of 2024 than analysts expected. They’ve helped the market power through a range of worries centered on higher interest rates and stubborn inflation.

All told, the S&P 500 slipped 0.44 to 6,114.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 165.35 points to 44,546.08, and the Nasdaq composite rose 81.13 to 20,026.77.

Last week featured a couple of disappointing reports that showed inflation unexpectedly accelerated last month. Besides squeezing tighter on U.S. households’ budgets, such stubbornly high inflation is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold on lower interest rates.

Inflation may feel more upward pressure from tariffs that Trump has announced recently. But analysts now think Trump may ultimately avoid triggering a punishing global trade war.

His most recent tariff announcement, for example, won’t take full effect for at least several weeks. That leaves time for Washington and other countries to negotiate.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell Friday to 4.47% from 4.54% late Thursday. It’s been swinging sharply since the Federal Reserve began cutting its main interest rate.

The Fed warned at the end of 2024 it may not cut rates by as much in 2025 because of worries about inflation staying stubbornly high. Its goal is to keep inflation at 2%, and lower rates can give inflation more fuel.

In Monday’s energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 17 cents to $70.57 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 13 cents to $74.61 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar declined to 151.60 Japanese yen from 152.25 yen. The euro cost $1.0594, up from $1.0495.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer