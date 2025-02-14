How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 2/14/2025

Wall Street fell short of a record following mixed profit reports from big companies.

The S&P 500 ended essentially flat Friday, a day after rallying within 0.1% of its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%.

Airbnb rallied after reporting stronger profit than analysts expected, while Applied Materials fell after giving a forecast for upcoming revenue that fell short of some estimates. Treasury yields eased after a report said sales at U.S. retailers weakened sharply last month.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.44 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,114.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.35 points, or 0.4%, to 44,546.08.

The Nasdaq composite rose 81.13 points, or 0.4%, to 20,026.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.20 points, or 0.1%, to 2,279.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 88.64 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 242.68 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 503.37 points, or 2.6%

The Russell 2000 is up 0.27 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 233 points, or 4%.

The Dow is up 2,001.86 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 715.98 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 49.82 points, or 2.2%.

The Associated Press